SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Equillium stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

