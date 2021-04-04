Swingby One Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $85.57 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,935,349 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

