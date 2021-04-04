Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.50 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

