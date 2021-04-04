Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,523,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,380,483. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

