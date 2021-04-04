Symmetry Partners LLC Has $239,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 33.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 65.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

