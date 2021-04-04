Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $88.94 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

