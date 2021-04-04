Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $37.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

