Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$27.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.49. The stock has a market cap of C$12.85 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.66 and a 1-year high of C$29.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.