Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

