Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

