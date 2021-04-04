Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

