Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $8,245,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

