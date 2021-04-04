Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,195,992.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

