Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.