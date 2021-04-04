Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.