Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 437,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,154. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

