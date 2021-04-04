The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7133 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

