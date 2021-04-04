The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €100.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.33 ($110.98).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €89.92 ($105.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €87.71 and its 200 day moving average is €81.87. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

