The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $340.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

GS stock opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

