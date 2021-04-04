The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €77.40 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.04 ($84.75).

G24 stock opened at €66.00 ($77.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €63.87 and a 200-day moving average of €67.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

