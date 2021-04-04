The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

