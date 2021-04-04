The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 983 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American States Water by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AWR opened at $75.89 on Friday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

