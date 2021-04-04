The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

SHO stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

