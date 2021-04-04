The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 323,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,415 shares of company stock worth $15,585,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

