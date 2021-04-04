The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.54 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,406,065.

SNAP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

