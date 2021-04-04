The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

