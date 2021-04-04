The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 283,450 shares worth $17,709,181. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.67 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

