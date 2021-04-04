The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.