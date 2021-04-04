The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Providence Service worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,398,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Providence Service by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,492.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.25. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.