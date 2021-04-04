The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $250.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $251.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

