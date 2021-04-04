TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $456,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

