TheStreet Downgrades The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.81.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $137.34 and a 1 year high of $256.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4467 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

