THORChain Trading Up 72.8% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $147.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,775,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

