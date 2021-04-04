ThoreCoin (THR) Price Hits $11,092.91 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $961.60 million and approximately $38,722.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $11,092.91 or 0.19020149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00076928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00326992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00090987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027752 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016859 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

