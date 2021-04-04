Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 52,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 123,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

About Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

