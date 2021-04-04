Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005704 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000132 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

