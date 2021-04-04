Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGLVY opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

