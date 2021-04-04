Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOPS opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

