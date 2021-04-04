TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0046

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and $926,125.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

