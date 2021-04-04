Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 471,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,276. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

