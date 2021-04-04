Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $139,595.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

