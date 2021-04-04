Truist Financial Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $42.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

