Truist Financial Corp Acquires 55,050 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 289.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 520.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

