Truist Financial Corp Buys 376,707 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 168.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,677 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

