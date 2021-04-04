Truist Financial Corp Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,684 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $43.07 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

