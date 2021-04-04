Truist Financial Corp Has $18.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 629,689 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

