Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $267.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

