Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,083 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of Wintrust Financial worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

