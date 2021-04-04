Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,142 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,480 shares of company stock worth $4,575,525 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

