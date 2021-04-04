Trust Wallet Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.52 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $179.56 million and approximately $49.52 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

